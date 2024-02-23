Financial Comparison: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) vs. Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Synchrony Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.32 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.10 Synchrony Financial $20.71 billion 0.78 $2.24 billion $5.18 7.66

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22% Synchrony Financial 10.68% 17.37% 1.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenidge Generation and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 1 10 6 0 2.29

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 416.80%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $37.72, suggesting a potential downside of 4.98%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Greenidge Generation on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

