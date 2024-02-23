Financial Survey: Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) & GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agape ATP and GeneDx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agape ATP $1.86 million 13.73 -$1.69 million ($0.02) -16.56 GeneDx $202.57 million 1.05 -$548.98 million ($7.44) -1.10

Agape ATP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeneDx. Agape ATP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agape ATP -130.27% -191.90% -87.18% GeneDx -86.77% -46.89% -28.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of GeneDx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Agape ATP and GeneDx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agape ATP 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GeneDx beats Agape ATP on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names. Its products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP2 Energized Mineral Concentrate, a nutritional supplement, which supports and enhances nutritional biochemical activities; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1 Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. The company also provides BEAUNIQUE Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and ORYC-Organic Youth Care Cleansing Bar, an organic cleansing soap for the skin. In addition, it offers N°1 Med-Hydration, a mask that enhances skin moisture and luminosity; N°2 Med-Whitening, a mask for boosting skin moisture level and protecting skin against UV radiation; N°3 Med-Firming, which provides protection and maintenance of the basal skin collagen production; ÉNERGÉTIQUE hyaluronic acid serum; and ÉNERGÉTIQUE mousse facial cleanser, as well as Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. Further, the company engages in wholesaling of health and wellness products; and wellness and wellbeing lifestyle promotion services, as well as provision of complementary health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It also provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

