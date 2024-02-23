Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Purchases C$21,960.00 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Crichton purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,960.00.

Firan Technology Group Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:FTG opened at C$5.05 on Friday. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of C$39.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3400143 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

