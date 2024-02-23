First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Advantage by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $9,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 385.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 483,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,440,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,913,000 after buying an additional 472,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Advantage

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Advantage Trading Up 0.7 %

First Advantage Profile

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

