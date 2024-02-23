First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Issues Earnings Results

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21), reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FQVLF shares. Scotiabank downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

