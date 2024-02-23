First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSFG

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.75.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.