Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. 271,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

