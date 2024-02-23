Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.49-4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.600 EPS.

FLS stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

