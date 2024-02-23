Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to “Buy”

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

