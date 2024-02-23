Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.