Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after buying an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

