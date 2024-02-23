FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMAR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $33.19. 2,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

