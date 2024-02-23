Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,995 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $96,936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $35,095,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $118.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.88.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.