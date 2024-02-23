Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,993 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of TransUnion worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 108.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 40.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 36,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -28.19%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

