Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $944.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $955.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $818.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $716.22.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

