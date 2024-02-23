Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 611.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 102,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 88,074 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,195,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 39,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 60.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 74,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,000. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

ACMR stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.26.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

