Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after acquiring an additional 552,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 434,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $240.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

