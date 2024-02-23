Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $217.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.58. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

