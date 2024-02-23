Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $8.98 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $18,000,440. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,054.81 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,074.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $995.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $961.26. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.