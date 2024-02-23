Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,956 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Amkor Technology worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $734,518 over the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

