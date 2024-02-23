Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,437 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 434,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $240.01 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

