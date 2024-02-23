Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,903 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.29.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

