Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

