Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 155,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 458,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 940,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.54. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

