Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

