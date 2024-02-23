Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,723 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

