Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,347 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cintas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cintas by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Cintas by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,813,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $627.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $598.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $628.61.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

