Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,491 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.33% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after buying an additional 222,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of HY stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

