Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,090 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,090 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $273,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,318,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,079.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $826,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSG

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $451.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.