Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,855 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

