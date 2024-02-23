FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Issued By DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

NUS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 183,769 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 581.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,284 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,804,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,699.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $110,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.71%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

