FY2024 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEI. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.19.

Shares of GEI opened at C$21.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$24.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

