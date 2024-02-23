FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $20,272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 40.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,091,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $16,808,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

