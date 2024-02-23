FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Decreased by Analyst

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

