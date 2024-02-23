G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sees Large Volume Increase

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 278,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 512,750 shares.The stock last traded at $33.23 and had previously closed at $31.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Quarry LP increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

