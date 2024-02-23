Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $603,120.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

