Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $603,120.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.87.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.