Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 372.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845,888 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.57% of Gannett worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Gannett by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Gannett by 149.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Gannett Stock Down 10.0 %

GCI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $296.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

Featured Stories

