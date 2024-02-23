Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Genuine Parts worth $77,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

NYSE GPC traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 378,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average is $142.25.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

