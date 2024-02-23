Genus plc (LON:GNS) Announces GBX 10.30 Dividend

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Genus Trading Up 1.2 %
LON:GNS opened at GBX 1,989.37 ($25.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.92, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,147.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,155.58. Genus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,478 ($18.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,178 ($40.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3,932.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34.
Genus Company Profile
