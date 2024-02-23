Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.60

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 105523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOGO. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gogo by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

