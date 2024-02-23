Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.04

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 384922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73,015 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,545,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,472,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 197,681 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 106,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

