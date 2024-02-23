Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Cut to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPMT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
