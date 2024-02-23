Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages have commented on GDOT. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Green Dot stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $429.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Green Dot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Green Dot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

