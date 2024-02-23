Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) PT Lowered to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

GLSI stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $140,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,951,923.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

