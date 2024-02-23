Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) PT Lowered to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance
GLSI stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $140,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,951,923.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
