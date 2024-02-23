Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of GDYN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 153,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,851. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,442 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $1,083,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,256,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,735,000 after acquiring an additional 197,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after buying an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,137,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after buying an additional 130,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

