Guess? (NYSE:GES) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GES. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:GES opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. Guess? has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess?’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,979,500 over the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Guess? by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

