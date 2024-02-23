Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th.

Hansen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45.

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

