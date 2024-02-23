Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th.
Hansen Technologies Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45.
Hansen Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hansen Technologies
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Retail Sector is on the cusp of a major breakout
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
Receive News & Ratings for Hansen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.