Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.20

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 747.20 ($9.41) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 944.80 ($11.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 754.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 750.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($8.95) to GBX 616 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 921.50 ($11.60).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

