Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,689,000 after buying an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after buying an additional 659,654 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,053,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

