Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

